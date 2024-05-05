Win a Renowned Paul Reed Smith Guitar at Chestertown RiverArts

You’ll treasure the harmonious fusion of fine craftsmanship, intricate details and unparalleled resonance if you hold the winning raffle ticket for an exquisite acoustic guitar crafted by the legendary Paul Reed Smith. Whether you’re a seasoned musician, an aspiring artist, or know someone who is, this guitar can enrich anyone’s musical journey.

Join the ranks of many guitarists who use and collect these guitars such as:

Carlos Santana

Dave Navarro of Guns and Roses and the Hot Chili Peppers

Grammy winning pop, rock and blues singer John Mayer

Ben O’Neill of John Legends Band and concerts with Christina

Aguilera, Common, and Sting

Mark Tremonti, three time winner of “Guitar Artist of the Year” of Creed and Alter Bridge

Take this opportunity to own this fine instrument by purchasing your $5 raffle tickets at Chestertown RiverArts, 315 High Street, in the breezeway.

Guitar model # SE60ENA

Prize package: guitar, storage case, four guest passes to PRS USA

Factory Tour in Stevensville

Value: $1,150.00

Tickets may be purchased at the Gallery:

Wed – Fri 11-4

Saturday 10-4

Sunday 11-3

A live drawing will be held at the RiverArts Gallery on First Friday, June 7, 6:30.

Chestertown RiverArts is a non-profit organization that brings the arts to Kent County and beyond. The proceeds from this raffle will be greatly appreciated and go towards supporting a broad range of offerings that appeal to all age groups.