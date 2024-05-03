Wine of the Week: Istine Rosato

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Rosato ($19.95) from the Istine Winery in Tuscany. Istine consists of a group of high-altitude, small vineyards in the Chianti Classico area. Winemaker Angela Fronti’s family originally was engaged in the construction and management of vineyards and grew grapes that were previously sold in bulk. When you have three vineyards in the heart of the Chianti Classico region, in high locations having soils in which the Sangiovese grape of Chianti Classico thrives, it is time to get into the game. Fonti did and in 2009 launched her first wines and became a rising star in Chianti wine. Seven years later, the winery was certified organic and her portfolio of wines now includes ten wines and spirits including Rosato, Bianco, Merlot, five Chianti Classico, and Reserva; Gin, and Vermouth.

The Istine Rosato is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes, with a deep pink color, lush nose of ripe red fruit aromas, bright acidity, and a mineral-driven finish. Very easy to drink as an aperitivo or to pair with grilled fish or veggies. Now that I have cleaned off the pollen from my screened porch, tonight I will reward myself with a glass of Rosato!

Istine’s three vineyards are located in Castellina in Chianti, Radda in Chianti, and Gaiole in Chianti. I know the latter location well, for it is also the home of the Borgo Argenina, an exquisite B&B where I stayed with three of my siblings during a 2011 genealogical trip in search of our De Prato relatives.

“Argenina” derives from the Latin “argine”, or “border”. Innkeeper Elena first discovered a medieval hamlet (borgo) of five stone houses in the idyllic Tuscan countryside between two famous regions, Chianti and the Val D’Orcia. Elena left her very successful career as a fashion designer in Milan to restore the houses that were abandoned for over fifty years and transform them into luxurious B&Bs containing rooms, suites, and villas. You can relax by the pool, take a cooking class, or do as I did every day after a sumptuous breakfast-simply sit on the terrace and be mesmerized by the colors of the rolling hills. Siena, Montalcino, and Montepulciano are also close by for wine tasting. My sisters had a wonderful time but don’t take my word for it-Rick Steves was the first travel writer to visit Borgo Argenina and gave it rave reviews or visit www.borgoargenina.it.

As a footnote, during our stay, my sister Carol and I discovered the winery Podere Il Palazzino and tasted their Argenina Chianti Classico DOCG, which is also in Piazza’s collection and is a customer favorite.

Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of Tuscany!

Cin Cin!

Jenn