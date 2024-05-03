USE IT OR LOSE IT! (An old adage with lots of truth)by Susan Covey

The National Institute of Aging-supported researchers have been studying the effects of strength training for over 40 years and identified multiple ways it benefits older adults, such as maintaining muscle mass, improving metabolism, and increasing healthy years of life.

“Age related mobility limitations are an unpleasant fact for many older adults. Studies have shown that about 30% of adults over age 70 have trouble with walking, getting up out of a chair, or climbing stairs.” (NIA) In addition to making everyday tasks difficult, mobility limitations are also linked to higher rates of falls, chronic disease, nursing home admission and mortality.

Though we know the culprit for losing physical abilities is a phenomenon called sarcopenia, there are ways to slow this process down by maintaining an active lifestyle. While there is no way to fully stop the clock it is possible for many older adults to increase muscle strength with exercise, thus helping to maintain mobility and independence. (NIA)

Strength training or resistance training is different from other exercises because it requires our muscles to contract to lift a heavy object against the pull of gravity. The more weight we contract against the faster our bodies burn through reserves of ATP, a molecule that carries energy to cells. (NIA) So, yes, we know that muscle loss is reversible and there are other benefits as well:

Recharging metabolism

Reducing fat

Reducing blood pressure

Improving lipid levels

Resisting diabetes

Increasing bone density

Whatever you do, KEEP MOVING whatever parts you can!

Susan Covey is the Acts Bayleigh Chase Fitness Director in Easton.