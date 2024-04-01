MENU

April 1, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

A Month Highlighting Developmental Disaabilities in Maryland: A Chat with The Arc’s Greg Snyder

As we come to the end of Developmental Disability Awareness Month in Maryland, the Spy asked Greg Snyder, The Arc Central Chesapeake’s VP for engagement to stop by the Spy studio to talk more about his organization’s special mission on the Mid-Shore. Since the 1960s, The Arc has been a state leader in advocating more inclusive and accessible communities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about The Arc Central Chesapeake, please go here

