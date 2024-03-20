Michael Cooke Joins Qlarant as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Inbox

Qlarant is proud to announce the addition of Mr. Michael O. Cooke as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer (CGSO). This is a new position for the nationally-recognized leader in health care quality improvement, program integrity, and technology solutions.

“Michael brings extensive experience to Qlarant, and more importantly, is a great fit for what we want to accomplish over the next 10 years. We have found a CGSO that matches our vision for the future,” said Qlarant CEO, Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “Michael will spearhead the growth and strategic direction for Qlarant, and identify areas of opportunity in new and existing markets.” Cooke will provide oversight of Qlarant’s, business development, marketing, technology, and new product development functions.

“I am excited to join Qlarant,” said Cooke. “The company’s reputation in the industry is formidable and I see an opportunity to make a difference right away.”

Prior to Qlarant, Cooke was Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Growth for Abt Associates, leading a team of senior business development executives and capture managers specializing in high value and strategic deals supporting domestic and international markets. Abt is a global consulting and research firm that “uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives and advance equity.” (abtglobal.com)

As an Associate Partner at IBM, Cooke led the business development executive team for the Federal Consulting Business. Before IBM, Cooke was Vice President, Corporate Development for Apprio, “a leading provider of smart automation solutions to health care and emergency management services.” (apprio.com) In that position, he led corporate mergers and acquisition activities and organic growth strategies for the health care focused management consulting and technology firm. Throughout his career Cooke has held a number of consulting roles, including delivery manager supporting client business transformations at Deloitte Consulting and account management at The Advisory Board Company.

“Qlarant’s combination of leading-edge technology and extensive subject-matter expertise are at the foundation of the company’s success,” said Cooke. “I am eager to start working with the team to build and expand our capabilities while developing new markets and opportunities.”

About Qlarant: For more than 50 years, Qlarant has grown from a regional physician’s group on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, to a national organization with 550 employees providing fraud, waste, and abuse, program integrity, quality improvement, and data sciences & technology solutions for major government and commercial programs.

Qlarant also provides approximately $400,000 each year to small non-profits through grants and gifts provided by the Qlarant Foundation. Through Qlarant Capital, the company provides expertise, a collaborative approach, and capital to fund and strengthen selected early stage start-ups who are poised to bring innovation and growth to the healthcare industry. It is headquartered in Easton, Md.