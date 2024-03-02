Senior Life: Stepping Out y Susan Covey

Looking for something new and different? Do you want to get outside and walk but do not feel quite comfortable even when using your cane or walker? Want to learn a new exercise that engages more muscles and burns more calories?

Pole walking could be it! Also called Nordic walking, this exercise program provides a total body workout by combining fitness walking with cross-country skiing using specially designed poles. Pole walking provides strength training and core conditioning while enhancing your posture, balance, and overall stability. By walking with poles, you can reduce the risk of falling and be able to look around more while walking. You will also notice a marked reduction on knee, hip and spine stress and you can achieve a more even, fluid, and rhythmic gait using the poles.

Pole walking enhances weight management by burning 40-70% more calories and using 90% of all your muscles than walking without poles! Curious yet? Well, after much research, I purchased a pair of $40 poles for myself, and they really do enhance my walking speed and posture! They are also a must-have for hiking on rocks or other uneven terrain.

Why not step out of your norm? I think you will find that you too can achieve, maintain, even regain mobility and independence with a 30-minute pole walk!

Susan Covey is the Acts Bayleigh Chase Fitness Program Manager in Easton.