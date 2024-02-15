Kent County Chamber of Commerce to Host Lunch & Learn Seminar on Leveraging Chamber Beneﬁts

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its upcoming Lunch & Learn Seminar, designed to empower local businesses with essential tools and resources for growth and success. The event will take place on March 7, 2024 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Dixon Training Center located at 101 Warner Drive, Chestertown, MD.

The “Lunch and Learn: Leveraging Chamber Beneﬁts” Seminar aims to provide invaluable insights into the multitude of beneﬁts available through the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the diverse range of resources and support services tailored to meet the speciﬁc needs of businesses in our community.

Tickets are $20 and include lunch. During this interactive session, participants will:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the various beneﬁts oﬀered by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

Learn how to leverage these resources to enhance their business operations, increase visibility, and drive

Connect with fellow business owners, industry experts, and chamber representatives to foster valuable relationships and

Receive guidance on maximizing the value of chamber membership and accessing exclusive

“We’re excited to host this Lunch & Learn Seminar as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the success and prosperity of local businesses,” said Sarah King, Executive Director at the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “This event promises to be an informative and engaging experience, oﬀering attendees the chance to unlock the full potential of their chamber membership.”

Attendance is open to all businesses, whether they are current chamber members or exploring membership opportunities. Don’t miss this chance to discover how the Kent County Chamber of Commerce can help take your business to new heights.

The Kent Chamber thanks The Dixon Group for their support of this valuable educational opportunity as our Presenting Sponsor. For more information and to register for the Seminar, visit business.kentchamber.org/events or contact Sarah King at [email protected].