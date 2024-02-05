Lot’s Happening at RiverArts!

RiverArts invites the community to take in the joy of art in a welcoming, fun atmosphere. Each month there are exhibits on a broad range of themes and The Store At RiverArts offers local handcrafted art. Every Saturday from 9-noon KidSPOT invites children ages 2-12 to drop in with their parents for a morning of joy and creativity. There are lots of classes for all levels of students and opportunities to create ceramics at the Clay Studio.

On view now is the January exhibit, “Scapes” where artists have been challenged to explore their artistic interpretations of water and landscapes but also winterscapes, cityscapes, dreamscapes and just plain escapes. See wonderful photography, paintings, collages, drawings, and more. This exhibit will run through January 26.

Opening on First Friday, February 2, will be “Red” which is the first color seen by humans. It evokes a range of emotions from subtle to bold. All media will be included. Opening March 1 will be “Grounded” an invitational exhibit that will showcase fine ceramics from regional artists.

The Store at RiverArts is offering local handcrafted art at 20% off January 17-31. It’s for those who want to treat themselves to something special or maybe a gift for Valentines Day for a loved one or maybe just to put aside gifts for the 2024 holiday season. Whatever the reason there is so much to choose from.

Do stop by RiverArts at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. The Clay Studio is at 200 High Street. For more information go to www.chestertownriverarts.com. So come on in!