MENU

Sections

More

January 19, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Kent County Flashback: We Can’t Miss the Frostbit Regatta this Weekend

by Leave a Comment

Share

Sailors compete in the Rock Hall Yacht Club’s Frostbit Regatta on January  22, 1956. The boats pictured are Penguin class dinghies, designed in the early 1930s for frostbite racing by Philip Rhodes. The Chesapeake Bay became a center of Penguin sailing, and classic examples of these family-friendly wooden sailboats are still found on local waters. The first Penguin hull is on display at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

If you can identify any of the people in this picture, please contact [email protected].  Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *