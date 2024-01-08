Kentavius Jones at Brookletts Place

Carpe Diem Arts is pleased to join forces again with the Talbot County Senior Center to present the popular free lunch-time concert series at Brookletts Place in Easton (400 Brookletts Ave.)

Performances are scheduled on the Second Tuesdays of the month, January through May 2023. Mark your calendars for a stellar winter and spring line-up.

The January 9 lunchtime concert will feature Easton’s own Kentavius Jones.

KENTAVIUS JONES (known as KJ) grew up in a music-filled household and was listening to Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix on vinyl with his DJ father as a young child. As a teenager, he became fully immersed in sonic exploration, and in his senior year of high school, he

picked up the guitar and began singing. His first group was a rock band that formed during his years as a student at Washington College–which is where his songwriting began.

Described as “an eclectic, soulful performer,” KJ has shared the stage with Grammy-winning acts like The Roots and Snarky Puppy. After many band incarnations and countless shows, his musical persona emerged as a unique blend of pop, blues and rock. His debut album is titled “The Bohemian Beatbox” and has garnered great reviews.

A longtime resident of Easton, Maryland, KJ has combined his music career with a commitment to serving area youth. After teaching middle school students in Dorchester County for several years, KJ was recently hired as the executive director of Talbot Mentors. Lucky for his many fans and followers, he continues to pursue his passion as a musician, songwriter and recording artist.

The lunchtime concerts take place at Brookletts Place, 400 Brookletts Ave., Easton, Maryland and are free and open to the public. The program is welcoming of all ages: seniors and families, home-schoolers, community groups, retirees.

NOTE: Lunch is available at 12 noon for $2.75 with reservations two weeks in advance. RSVP: Amanda Brown – 410-822-2869./ abrown@uppershoreaging.

Mark Your Calendars!

January-May 2024 Concert Schedule

February 13

Linda Harris and David Cole

Black History Month

Songs of Freedom: Honoring the Legacy of Harriet Tubman

Meet acclaimed Jazz/Blues vocalist Linda Harris, Executive Director of the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center in Cambridge, MD. Linda is joined by her husband David Cole, internationally renowned multi-instrumentalist and singer.

March 12

Paddy O’Players

Irish American Heritage Month

A delightful way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day/Week! Be sure to wear your green!

Featuring Paul Derdel (fiddle), Rich Cowman (accordion), John Carriker (fiddle),

Randy Welch (Irish whistles), Gerry Devine (guitar)

April 9

Lena Seikaly

Arab American Heritage and Jazz Appreciation Month

Jazz vocalist Lena Seikaly bids homage to her Palestinian roots, while also celebrating the Great American Songbook.

May 14: Caron Dale

Jewish American Heritage Month and Mother’s Day

Caron Dale presents a marvelous blend of music that will stir up happy memories and have you singing along! A songwriter, performer, Cantorial Soloist, and CEO of Chords of Courage, Caron is inspiring hope and lifting spirits wherever she goes.

********************

For more information, please contact [email protected] / 301-466-0183 www.CarpeDiemArts.org/brookletts-place