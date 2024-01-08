January is for the Birds at Chesapeake Forum

Now that the holiday bustle is over and winter looms ahead, Chesapeake Forum is ready with a series of interesting, mind-expanding (but not diet-busting!) short courses that will brighten any gray day. Registration opens January 12, 2024 at 7 a.m . You can find the current list of courses on the website at https://chesapeakeforum.org

If you are an early bird (pun intended!), don’t waste a minute grabbing a spot for the very popular Birds & Birding on the Eastern Shore, Part 1 with Wayne Bell, Ph.D., starting January 18th from 2:30 – 4 PM. There will be two (2) classroom sessions and five (5) weekly field trips (two all-day excursions and three 3-hour outings to local destinations). The first class will introduce birding skills and resources pertinent to waterfowl identification. The last class will consider waterfowl conservation and provide an opportunity to review any challenging identifications of the species seen in the field.

This is the first of a two-part series offered in the 2024 winter and spring semesters. The parts are independent and one can be taken without the other. Part 1 (this winter) focuses on water birds, geese, ducks, shorebirds, and other “aquatic” species that are winter residents in the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coastal bays region. Part 2 (this spring) will emphasize the amazing phenomena of songbird and shorebird migration.

Birds & Birding on the Eastern Shore, Part 1 is seven sessions (two classroom sessions and five field trips) from Thursday, January 18th – February 22nd. Classroom sessions are HYBRID (in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via ZOOM or recording), Field Trips are in-person. $70. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning for residents of the Eastern Shore.