January 4, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Mark Your Calendar for Talbot County Garden Club’s 2024 Public Lectures

Leslie Harris

The Talbot County Garden Club announces its 2024 winter lecture series featuring opportunities for you to learn the most current local and regional approaches to florals and gardens. Presenters will offer expert insights and tips that you can apply at home and in your own private garden.

These presentations, which begin at 11 am at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton, are free and open to the public:

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Garden consultant and podcaster LESLIE HARRIS, LH Gardens, Charlottesville, VA
“Thoughtful Gardening: How to Combine Sustainability with Beauty in the Garden”

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Horticultural consultant, garden coach and award-winning educator/author/podcaster EVA MONHEIM, Verdant Earth Educators, LLC, Glenside PA

“Shrubs and Their Ecological Function in the Landscape”

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

TCGC’s Talbot County Tour of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage co-chairs ZANDI NAMMACK AND KIM ECKERT, Easton, MD

 “Shhh…Want a Sneak Peak??? – Preview the Talbot Tour, coming on May 11, 2024.  

Questions about the programs should be directed to [email protected].  

 

