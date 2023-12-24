KC Health Dept. Welcomes Leonard Schnee

The Kent County Health Department is pleased to announce the addition of Lenny Schnee to its team as the new Public Affairs Officer. In this role, Lenny will play a pivotal part in enhancing the department’s outreach and communication strategies, furthering its mission to promote community health and well-being.

Lenny brings a wealth of experience to the Kent County Health Department, having previously excelled in the news media field. With a strong background in digital media and a passion for leveraging communication channels to inform and engage the public, Lenny is well-equipped to take the lead in ensuring the department’s messages reach the community effectively.

Key responsibilities for Lenny in this position include overseeing all aspects of communication, including managing the department’s social media presence, and website. Through these channels, Lenny aims to strengthen the department’s connection with the community, fostering a more informed and health-conscious public.

“The health department is fortunate to have a public affairs officer of Lenny’s caliber,” said Kent County Health Officer William Webb. “Please help me welcome Lenny to the Kent community.”

The Kent County Health Department is confident that Lenny Schnee’s contributions will significantly impact the department’s ability to effectively communicate vital health information to the community. The department looks forward to the positive changes and increased community engagement that will result from Lenny’s expertise.