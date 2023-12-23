NEW YEAR’S DAY by Meredith Davies Hadaway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NEW YEAR’S DAY

In the wake of a storm, eerily

warm through a thick embrace of fog,

snow geese trail across

what had been ice, in single file, pale

shadows of a former year.

Anything can happen.

—Meredith Davies Hadaway

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of four poetry collections, most recently Small Craft Warning, a collaboration with artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey. She is the Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.