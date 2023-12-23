NEW YEAR’S DAY by Meredith Davies Hadaway

NEW YEAR’S DAY
In the wake of a storm, eerily
warm through a thick embrace of fog,
snow geese trail across
what had been ice, in single file, pale
shadows of a former year.
Anything can happen.
—Meredith Davies Hadaway
Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of four poetry collections, most recently Small Craft Warning, a collaboration with artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey. She is the Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.
