Tred Avon Players Announces Its 2024 Season

Tred Avon Players is thrilled to unveil an exciting lineup for the coming year as it enters its 43rd season of providing live theater to the Eastern Shore. The shows will be performed in partnership with the Oxford Community Center at 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, Md. Flex Passes and individual ticket sales are available for all four shows at www.tredavonplayers.org.

Feb 15-25, 2024: You Have the Right to Remain Dead By Pat Cook, Directed by Rob Sanchez

In this hilarious audience-participation murder mystery, narrator Harnell Chesterton takes us to visit a small community theater group staging a play set in the Deep South. The play’s characters are all in an uproar because Fat Daddy, the patriarch of the family, is about to change his will. Is Fat Daddy the target of the killer? Is his wife, Sweet Mamma, looking to do him in? Or is it his son Earl, daughter-in-law Savannah or daughter Hyacinth? Maybe it’s the hired hand Clete! But — is it really Fat Daddy who is dead? Just wait until local police sleuth Officer Bainbridge begins his investigation!

April 18-28, 2024: The Boys from Syracuse, By George Abbott, Music & Lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, Directed by Liz Clarke

The Boys from Syracuse is a spirited adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant Dromio embark on a quest to find Antipholus’ lost twin in the city of Ephesus, leading to a series of comical misadventures. Against the backdrop of war between Ephesus and Syracuse, the travelers navigate chaos, encountering mistaken identities and humorous situations. As Antipholus of Ephesus becomes entangled in debts and love interests, the narrative unfolds in a whirlwind of hilarity. Set in the 1930s, the musical features a fast-paced, funny script by George Abbott and a swinging score with timeless tunes like “Falling in Love With Love,” “This Can’t Be Love,” and “Sing for Your Supper.” The Boys from Syracuse is a delightful and tuneful tribute to Shakespeare’s enduring comedic masterpiece.

August 15-25, 2024: The Hallelujah Girls, By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten, Directed by Sammie Mooney

Hilarity ensues in the small town of Eden Falls, Georgia, as a group of spirited women decide to transform their lives at SPA-DEE-DAH!, an abandoned church-turned-day-spa. Meeting every Friday, the friends, led by the high-spirited Sugar Lee, confront the realities of time and loss after the passing of a dear friend. Each woman faces unique challenges – from romantic disillusionment and family troubles to stagnant marriages. As they strive to pursue their dreams and embrace change, the women navigate comic twists involving unexpected ex-boyfriends, unlikely marriage proposals, and a determined rival threatening their beloved spa. Amidst the laughter and joy, this rollicking Southern comedy captures the women’s journey overcoming obstacles, forging new paths, and celebrating the bonds of friendship.

October 24-November 3, 2024: Blithe Spirit, By Noel Coward, Directed by Susan Patterson

Blithe Spirit unfolds in the home of writer Charles Condomine and his wife, Ruth. Charles invites the eccentric medium Madame Arcati for a seance to gather inspiration for his book. Unexpectedly, the seance brings back Charles’ first wife, Elvira, causing mischief that only he can witness. Elvira accidentally causes Ruth’s demise, resulting in Charles being haunted by both wives. The trio seeks Madame Arcati’s help to send the spirits back, blending farce, emotion, and wit in this intensely funny and character-driven play.

