Preserving Historic Integrity: A Chat with HDC’s Rebecca Murphy and Samantha Hollomon

Every first Wednesday of the month, seven Chestertown Historic District Commission (HDC) members meet to consider current and pending homeowners’ applications to modify or build any structure within the national historic district.

Considerations run the gamut from adding a window shutter to an existing house or considering a new home design, to weighing a proposal to demolish a structure within the district.

Throughout the application process, HDC applies guidelines prescribed by a Code of Ordinance updated by the town council in 2012. Where the guidelines offer room for interpretation, commission members discuss an applicant’s proposal through its “relationship to the historic, archeological, or architectural significance of the surrounding area.”

To that end, the administrative body works with applicants to help them meet the standards set for the district. Sometimes, requests can take several or more meetings until final approval is given or the proposal is rejected.

Recently, two applications have drawn unusual community interest: The WC Armory Project, and the 206 Cannon Street Project, both currently unapproved. Both projects have drawn animated discussions and concerns from residents who care about how the commission interprets the historic district code.

The Spy felt it was important for our readers to be reminded about the role and responsibilities of the Chestertown Historic District Commission and the community and how the HDC works with applicants.

Commissioners Rebecca Murphy and Samantha Hollomon, both with extensive backgrounds relevant to serving the Chestertown community in their roles at the HDC, talked with the Spy about how the application process works to safeguard the historic integrity of the community.

We hope that readers concerned with the future of historic Chestertown will find HDC’s section on the Town website helpful—and participate by attending HDC meetings.

This video is approximately 17 minutes in length. For more about the HDC, go here.