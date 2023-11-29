Animal Care Shelter for Kent County to Participate in Mega Adoption Event

Hundreds of pets will be looking for homes for the holidays as part of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s (BVSPCA) December Mega Adoption Event®. The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (ACSKC) is one of nine regional shelters to participate on December 9th and 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available to adopt for just $35 at ACSKC and all participating locations.

The Mega Adoption Event was founded eight years ago by BVSPCA. Since then, BVSPCA and their partners have found homes for more than 13,000 pets. ACSKC is thrilled to participate in an initiative that has directly impacted thousands of deserving animals.

The $35 adoption fee includes the animals’ spay/neuter surgery, all age-appropriate vaccines, and a microchip. Adopters must have an approved application prior to meeting the animals, and are strongly encouraged to complete an online application prior to the event. Adopters should also bring a leash for a dog adoption or a carrier for a cat adoption. ACSKC recommends bringing any dogs in the home to meet a potential new canine family member. Outdoor meet-and-greet areas will be available, and meetings will be facilitated by ACSKC staff.

Event details and the adoption application may be found at acskc.org/events.