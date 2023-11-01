QAC Finds a Path for Biking: A Chat with Steve Chandlee and Steve Cohoon

Just a quick look at a map of bike trails (noted in black above) in Queen Anne’s County says it all. While the opportunities for expanding biking and pedestrian trials are enormous, the existing public access bike paths are a mere fraction of that potential.

That’s no secret to the Queen Anne’s County planning professionals tasked with delivering a draft master plan for the County Council to expand this fledgling network. Still, without serious community input on where to create those new trails, it is unlikely those recommendations will see the light of day.

And that’s why Steve Chandlee, QAC’s parks & recreation director, and Steve Cohoon, the county’s public facilities planner, are eager to have community involvement before their final report is submitted early next year. Through systematic survey collection, public input meetings, and more informal conversations with residents, nonprofits, and planning experts, they will be able to document a road map that might make QAC a state-wide leader in non-vehicle traffic planning.

The Spy spent a few moments with Steve and Steve via Zoom last week to understand more about the scope of their work and vast opportunities a master plan could provide for funding and improved quality of life for all.

This video is approximately live minutes in length. For more information about this project please go here.