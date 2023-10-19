Building a Life-Cube for the Mid-Shore: A Chat with Scott and Madeleine Cohen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Like many good things being generated in America’s 21st-century contemporary art world, Mid-Shore artist Scott Cohen’s Life Cube started out as an outdoor collaborative art project at Burning Man. The famed annual desert gathering turned out to be a successful launch pad in 2011 for what has turned out to be a series of phenomenal public art installations from Miami to Las Vegas, where young students to senior citizens gather to share their life dreams and art through the portal of a welcoming cube. Now, Scott and his wife Madeleine want to bring a Life Cube to the Eastern Shore, and next week, they start that process with an open house at the Conservation Center in Easton hosted by Talbot Arts to talk about what this community-driven project will look like to students, their teachers and artists from around the region eager to contribute.

The Spy asked Scott and Madeleine to stop by the Spy Studio yesterday to learn more.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.

Find out more about how you can get involved in this exciting public arts initiative at our brainstorming and information session, and help us make the Life Cube project engaging, exciting, and meaningful for our entire community.

WEDNESDAY, OCT 25th from 5-7 PM

Eastern Shore Conservation Center

114. S Washington Street, Easton, MD

Refreshments will be served

RSVP to reserve your place, as seating may be limited: jlevy@talbotarts.org