MENU

Sections

More

October 19, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Building a Life-Cube for the Mid-Shore: A Chat with Scott and Madeleine Cohen

by Leave a Comment

Share

Like many good things being generated in America’s 21st-century contemporary art world, Mid-Shore artist Scott Cohen’s Life Cube started out as an outdoor collaborative art project at Burning Man.  The famed annual desert gathering turned out to be a successful launch pad in 2011 for what has turned out to be a series of phenomenal public art installations from Miami to Las Vegas, where young students to senior citizens gather to share their life dreams and art through the portal of a welcoming cube.

Now, Scott and his wife Madeleine want to bring a Life Cube to the Eastern Shore, and next week, they start that process with an open house at the Conservation Center in Easton hosted by Talbot Arts to talk about what this community-driven project will look like to students, their teachers and artists from around the region eager to contribute.

The Spy asked Scott and Madeleine to stop by the Spy Studio yesterday to learn more.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.

Find out more about how you can get involved in this exciting public arts initiative at our brainstorming and information session, and help us make the Life Cube project engaging, exciting, and meaningful for our entire community.

WEDNESDAY, OCT 25th from 5-7 PM
Eastern Shore Conservation Center
114. S Washington Street, Easton, MD
Refreshments will be served

RSVP to reserve your place, as seating may be limited: jlevy@talbotarts.org 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *