Tred Avon Players’ Board Appoints Officers

Tred Avon Players’ board of directors is pleased to announce the appointments of Melissa Barcomb-Doyle as president, Susan Patterson as vice president, Joe Tyler as theater manager and Cavin Alexandra Moore as secretary. Bill Gross continues in his role as treasurer.

Melissa Barcomb-Doyle, president

Barcomb-Doyle has been involved with community theater since she was twelve years old; in 2015, after a hiatus of over 20 years, she determined it was time to “tread the boards once again.” In 2015, newly transplanted to the Eastern Shore, she discovered Tred Avon Players (TAP) and found herself back on stage as Julia in Lend Me a Tenor. She has appeared in numerous TAP productions since then, most recently as Randa in The Savannah Sipping Society.

In 2021, Barcomb-Doyle joined the TAP board – that same year she partnered with Scott and Jeanne Prisco of Pope’s Tavern and created a successful fundraiser to commemorate TAP’s 40-year anniversary. Previous board experience includes two consecutive three-year terms on the Sitar Performing Arts Center board in Washington, DC. where she continues to serve on their annual gala committee.

After graduating from Emerson College in Boston, Barcomb-Doyle worked in marketing and public relations for several years, ultimately finding her way to academic publishing where she spent a combined twenty years with McGraw-Hill, Houghton Mifflin, and Cognella Academic Publishing in author acquisition and sales.

In addition to community theater, Barcomb-Doyle is currently involved with Broadway and Off-Broadway shows as co-producer (with her husband, Ken Doyle) of the Off-Broadway hit show, The Other Josh Cohen and investor in the Broadway musical, The Who’s TOMMY.

Susan Patterson, vice president

Patterson started volunteering at TAP in 2012 as an actor and board member. She has appeared in numerous productions over the past 11 years. In 2017, she was named vice president of the board. In January of 2023, she was appointed president when former president, John Norton, retired and moved to the west coast.

Patterson spent her career as an educator and small business owner. For 20 years, she managed College Placement Consulting. Patterson earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Immaculata University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Salisbury University.

Joe Tyler, theater manager

Tyler has been active with TAP since 1987; starting with being in many shows, directing four musicals, and setting up the new box office system. He joined the board of directors in 2013. Tyler served as assistant secretary until 2022 and is currently the box office manager and newly appointed theater manager for TAP. Tyler works for H&R Block as a senior tax analyst, a game day staff member with the Baltimore Orioles, and a long-time member of Joyous Voices in Baltimore, Md.

Cavin Alexandra Moore, secretary

Moore has been active with TAP since 2011 when she made her TAP debut in The Big Bang, followed by The Drowsy Chaperone in 2012. Since then, Moore has been involved with several shows on stage and behind the scenes including The Great Gatsby, 39 Steps, And Then There Were None and more. She became a member of the board in 2022 and has now taken on the role of secretary. Moore is the owner of Anahata Yoga located in Cambridge where she teaches yoga, Pilates, and dance to all ages.

Bill Gross, treasurer

Gross joined the TAP board of directors in 2013 and was appointed its treasurer in 2014. He lives in Easton with his wife Amy, while his two kids, Tom and Claire, mostly live elsewhere. Active in several local theater groups, he enjoys all sides of theater productions, but mostly being on stage. Gross works as a director of customer success for a supply chain software company.

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.