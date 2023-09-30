Celebrate Your Freedom to Read at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library supports your freedom to read!

Banned Books Week, an initiative of the American Library Association, is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. Banned Books Week highlights the value of free and open access to information and brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

The 2023 Banned Books Week theme is “Let Freedom Read!”

Celebrate your freedom to read by visiting any Kent County Public Library location during Banned Books Week, October 1-7, 2023. Stage the perfect “I’m with the Banned!” photo booth picture and test or grow your knowledge of books that have been a part of censorship challenges through interactive book displays. As always, library staff can recommend and help you find books that match your reading interests.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org, call 410-778-3636, or stop by one of KCPL’s three branches, located in Chestertown, Galena, and Rock Hall.