Lions Club Hosts Annual Halloween Parade October 28

The Chestertown Lions Club will host their annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 28 th commencing at 1 pm in downtown Chestertown.

This annual event has been delighting locals and visitors of all ages for over fifty years. The parade will proceed down High St beginning from Kent St. and ending at Queen St. The parade will feature live music by Butch Clark with MC Mark Mumford, along with certificates and cash prizes awarded for best costume in a number of categories from pre-school to adult. In the parade will be marching bands, numerous floats and performers, with candy dispensing along the parade route. Costumed participants may register and queue up in front of Sacred Heart Church up to 90 minutes prior to the 1 PM parade start, but must have registered before 12:45 pm.

The parade theme is Halloween and geared toward children, therefore floats should relate to that theme and avoid overtly commercial or social/political signage and presentation. Float owners need not register, however they are expected to adhere to all safety precautions for their riders and the public; any signage should be minimal. Floats must line up across from Dixon Drive on High St. Floats may register at the starting area between 11 am and 12:45 at the latest. Rain date is 3pm Sunday. See www.chestertownlions.org for any updates regarding the parade.