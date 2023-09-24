Opportunities Abound for Youth Learning & Fun at CBMM this Fall

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has a full slate of youth programs on tap this fall, with a wide variety of offerings designed to spark learning through exploration of the Bay and beyond.

This fall, CBMM’s after-school programs include the return of Rising Tide and Free Fishing Fridays, while Homeschool Days and Science Saturdays offer engaging examinations of important topics through the lens of CBMM’s campus and collection.

Open to sixth through ninth graders, the free Rising Tide after-school program offers the opportunity to learn new skills, work with hand and power tools, and explore the environment and history of the Chesapeake region. Projects this year will include the completion of the program’s second stand-up paddleboard, a skin-on-frame boat, and a possible replica build of a soft shell crab float in CBMM’s collection.

Rising Tide resumes next Monday, Sept. 25, and is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30-5:30pm for a majority of the school year. After-school transportation is offered from the Easton YMCA and St. Michaels Middle/High School and back to the Easton YMCA.

All necessary tools and materials are provided, and no prior woodworking experience is necessary. Register at bit.ly/RisingTide2023 or email [email protected] for more information.

CBMM’s Free Fishing Fridays program invites community members of all ages for catch-and-release fishing on Fridays from 3:30-5:30pm. There are six dates on the fall calendar (Sept. 29-Oct. 20, plus Nov. 10 and 17) for this weather-permitting, drop-in program that teaches the basics of fishing, including casting techniques and fish identification.

No fishing license or equipment is required to participate. Fishing rods and bait are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own fishing pole. Children under 10 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. Anyone interested in participating should contact Youth Programs Coordinator Sophie Stuart at 410-745-4974 or [email protected].

A new addition to the lineup, CBMM’s Science Saturdays will be held monthly from 1-3pm rotating between Little Explorers (ages 4-7) and Curiosity Club (8-11). Under the direction of an experienced educator, participants will learn through hands-on activities that incorporate science, art, and museum exploration.

The Curiosity Club will meet Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 as well as Feb. 10 and April 13 in 2024, while the Little Explorers are scheduled for Nov. 11, plus Jan. 13 and March 9 in the new year.

Registration for all sessions is open now at bit.ly/ScienceSaturdays2023. The cost is $15 per class, with a 20% discount for CBMM Members. Need-based scholarships are available by emailing [email protected].

CBMM is hosting upcoming Homeschool Days on Sept. 26 and 28 and special homeschool workshops on Oct. 23 and Nov. 29. On all four days, there is a morning session from 10:30am-12pm followed by an afternoon class from 1-2:30pm. To register, visit bit.ly/CBMMHomeschool.

During next week’s program, participants will participate in the Oystering Legacy immersive tour, which offers an up-close look at an oyster nursery’s crabs, fish, and baby mollusks while exploring how the oyster has shaped the Bay and its people. The cost is $5 per participating student or accompanying adult.

The Oct. 23 workshop, designed for students ages 8-15, goes inside the life of a Bay lighthouse keeper in 1879 utilizing the Hooper Strait Lighthouse on CBMM’s campus, while the Nov. 29 workshop, titled “Feather Weather,” is geared toward children ages 5-8, who will explore how birds fly and their migration patterns and design their own bird-inspired paper airplanes.

The cost for each of these programs is $15 per participant. Students may be dropped off by a chaperoning adult and picked up at the end of the program. If accompanying adults and additional non-participant children would like to explore CBMM during the program, they may purchase a $5 ticket with children 5 years and younger free.

Beyond all that public programming, now is a great time to schedule a group visit for the 2023-24 school year.

Student groups, including school, Scout, and other youth programs, are encouraged to contact [email protected] for more information about scheduling a CBMM field trip. Group offerings include the popular Lighthouse Overnight Adventure program, which is available this fall for groups to spend a night on campus in the Hooper Strait Lighthouse.