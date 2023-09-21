Choptank Health Names Contractor for Chestertown Health Center

Choptank Community Health System is moving forward with renovations to its Chestertown Health Center at 126 Philosophers Terrace in Chestertown, Maryland with the recent selection of Harper & Sons, Inc. of Easton, Maryland as the general contractor for the project.

Choptank Community Health System opened its Chestertown Health Center in the summer of 2022 within the existing building layout, and quickly began plans for renovating the space. Using the current footprint of the building, the renovated Chestertown Health Center will include new dental services and an expanded number of exam rooms available for Choptank Health’s medical and behavioral health patients.

“Harper & Sons shares our deep commitments to excellence and community,” says Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “We have worked with Harper & Sons on other renovations, including with our new Federalsburg Health Center soon to be under construction. We remain impressed by the number of successful commercial projects they’ve completed throughout the Eastern Shore.”

Harper & Sons, Inc. was founded in 1968 by Howard G. Harper in Easton, MD, and has successfully completed a portfolio of projects for commercial and institutional clients, including many challenging renovations of occupied buildings.

Today, Harper & Sons, Inc. is managed by the third generation of family members, with project experience that includes working with the Town of Easton, University of Maryland, Caroline County, St. Michaels Community Center, Qlarant Inc., Compass Hospice, and more.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work on this meaningful project for Choptank Community Health and the people of Chestertown,” says Harper & Sons Vice President Benson Harper. “Our hands-on approach to project oversight ensures a high level of responsibility and personal attention to critical details throughout the building process. During each project, our whole team strives to provide unique and valuable solutions to the current challenges the construction industry is facing.”

Choptank Health’s Chestertown Health Center will remain open during renovations which are anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2024. The Center is open Mon. through Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and can be reached at 443-215-5353.