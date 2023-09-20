Design with Jenn Martella: Bay Street Condo

The first major event I attended after I moved to this area was the Waterfowl Festival and I purchased my ticket at the Bay Street Ponds location. While I was waiting for the next event at this location to occur, I walked around the site and admired the planning of the development behind the Bay Street Ponds. A grass berm and landscaping between Bay Street and the ponds bisected by a bridge both buffers the sound of traffic but also creates a pastoral setting for the three rows of buildings facing the ponds. The traditional style buildings are a mix of commercial and residential uses containing one and half story and two story units.

Today’s feature is a one and half story residential end unit with a wide side yard for privacy from the next building. The unit’s Cape Cod style, three-bay front red brick façade has classic accents of white trim and black shutters. The low sloped shed metal roof covers the front stoop with brick steps down to the concrete sidewalk to the parking area. Before going in, I walked up the sloped side yard and noticed the chimney projection from the side wall that creates space to hide trash and recycling bins from view, since there is no garage for storage.

Behind the condo is a brick terrace laid in a basket weave pattern that spans across the full width of the condo. The terrace is surrounded by low brick walls that become a retaining wall at the rear below a sloped planting bed that rises to the wood fence at the property line. At the side yard, a row of cedars and mature trees provides additional privacy from the next building. The spacious terrace has room for chaise lounges, a round table and chairs for al-fresco and several other chairs and benches for family and friends.

The front door opens into the side of the open plan living-dining-kitchen area that extends the full depth of the condo. The stairs are open to the living room and are detailed with wood winders that match the beautiful wood floors throughout the unit, with white risers and a thin black iron handrail.

The living room’s layout and interior detailing of the shiplap accent wall behind the wood-burning fireplace, the floating ‘old wood” slender mantel, windows on three sides of the space and soft recessed lighting creates a welcoming space for relaxation.

From the front door there is a clear vista through the sliding door to the brick terrace. The island defines the kitchen area with wood bar-height chairs for dining.

One of the Owners/Sellers is a licensed real estate agent and he explained that the interior of the condo was gutted to the studs and built back to the highest level of construction and finishes. That was certainly evident, especially in the kitchen with top-of-the-line finishes of cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and fittings. The cook must enjoy the view from the sink to the landscaped terrace while listening to music from the media system that was installed throughout the house.

Next to the pantry closet in the kitchen is a short hall with a laundry closet and full bath opposite the main floor bedroom. The double window has a peaceful view of the landscaped terrace and the spacious room can accommodate a queen size bed placed across from the wall mounted TV. There is also a large walk-in closet outfitted with a California Closet system. The bath across the hall has a cabinet with a center lavatory between drawers for storage, granite countertop, tile flooring, and tub/shower combo with tiled walls. The serene neutral palette is ready for the next Owner’s towels and accessories.

The primary suite occupies the entire second floor. The bedroom accommodates a king size bed and nightstands against the side wall accented with shiplap. The charming spatial volume of the bedroom is defined by the high front and rear knee walls and the ceiling plane’s sloped slides and flat top. Built in drawers at the front knee walls and an access door at the rear knee wall create storage space under the eaves. The front dormer window provides bird’s eye views of the ponds and the wildlife.

The primary bath also overlooks the ponds and its spacious layout has a dual lavatory cabinet with granite countertops, a large walk-in shower with a seat and rain shower head and a toilet that is hidden in an alcove behind the partial height wall of the shower. I especially liked the glass wall of the shower opposite the full length mirror above the dual sinks that visually expands the space.

The long walk-in closet is tucked under the high rear knee wall and outfitted with a California Closet system. The built-in seat is a plus and the mirror above the seat is a “window” for this space.

Two bedroom, two bath condo close to Easton’s amenities, off-street parking spaces, a spacious brick terrace to expand your living space, fully renovated to the highest standards of design and construction, with the Bay Street Ponds as your front yard to enjoy a daily stroll. Bravo to the Owner/Seller, who is a licensed real estate agent, for a project well done!

For more information about this property, contact Craig Linthicum, who helped sponsor this article, at Benson and Mangold, 410-822-6665(o), 410-726-6581 (c), or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.craiglinthicum.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by Jim McKee, 703-593-4392

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.