September 11, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Education Ed Homepage Education Ed Portal Lead

Kent Island High School’s Andrea Schulte Named Finalist for Teacher of the Year

Dr. Saelens, Dr. Sprankle, and Mr. Bell surprised Mrs. Schulte at KIHS with the great news! Pictured left to right – Dr. Rankin, Mr. Harding, Mrs. Schulte, Dr. Saelens, Mr. Bell, and Dr. Sprankle.

Today, the Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education announced the names of the seven finalists who will compete to be named the 2023-2024 Maryland Teacher of the Year. The finalists were selected by a panel of judges from key Maryland education organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, teacher unions, parents, and higher education.

Mrs. Andrea Schulte, Visual Arts teacher at Kent Island High School, was named as a Maryland State Teacher of the Year Finalist! The 2023-2024 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s West in Baltimore on October 13, 2023. The winner will receive cash awards, national traveling opportunities, and participate in several national meetings and conferences. The press release from MSDE can be found here.

CONGRATULATIONS MRS. SCHULTE!

