Gallery on High: Ceramicists Lauren Burnett and Chris Neiman, Glass Artist and Kris Kelley Majors, and Mosaic Artist Jennifer Wagner

Jen Wagner is an award winning mosaic artist and lover of creative projects. A native to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, she specializes in large scale community projects, murals and installations in homes and businesses throughout the United States. Her gallery work is collected by art connoisseurs from around the world. She has curated galleries of her own as well as assisted with the curation of art installations in museums and galleries. She believes that art is a communication between one’s authentic self and a physical medium. Her style and palette are inspired by the world and people around her. A professional artist for 19 years, she has dedicated her life to the creation of beauty in the world.

https://www.jenwagnermosaics.com

https://facebook.com/jenwagnermosaics

Lauren Burnett is the potter behind Scarabaeus Ceramics, based out of Chestertown, MD. She specializes in pottery that explores magic, myth, and mortality. She draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the Eastern Shore, and the stuff of legends farther afield. Each piece is carefully handcrafted to combine the symmetry of wheel-thrown technique with organic hand-built features. Whether ordering a cryptid cauldron set for the family, bringing home a signature sculpted insect, or commissioning a large work of art for your office space, every item receives the finest attention to detail.

https://scarabaeusceramics.com

https://www.instagram.com/scarabaeus_ceramics/

Christopher Neiman, cermicist for Riverview Craft, creates decorative and functional stoneware for all occasions. Form, function, and careful attention to detail dominates the creative process. When not behind a potter’s wheel you can find him pouring design and creative focus into digital projects, community events, costuming with his wife, or spicing up your garden party with signature style.

https://www.riverviewcraft.com

Kris Kelley Majors is a photographer and glass artist from Chestertown, MD. While her photographic work is embedded with psychological elements and involves complex ideas about identity, her glass work is steeped in tradition and whimsy. Reflecting on the storied history of stained glass, she re-creates traditional patterns as well as uses those traditional shapes and elements to create new, contemporary works.

www.kriskelleystudios.com

https://www.instagram.com/kriskelleystudios