CBMM acquires cruise boat PATRIOT

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the expansion of its on-water experience offerings through the acquisition of the cruise boat PATRIOT, which has been docked at CBMM’s waterfront for decades.

Effective immediately, CBMM assumes day-to-day operations of the 65-foot, two-level vessel modeled to resemble a Chesapeake Bay steamboat that has offered guests scenic cruises of the Miles River since 1990. All reservations will be honored, with the current staff remaining in place.

“We are absolutely thrilled to add PATRIOT to the CBMM family,” CBMM President & CEO Kristen Greenaway said. “Given PATRIOT’s impeccable reputation and ability to give access to the Miles River to 20,000 guests per year, the acquisition of the vessel is a key addition to delivering our mission. We appreciate previous owners Robin and John Marrah with entrusting us to steward PATRIOT into its next chapter and wish them all the best.”

Adding PATRIOT is a natural step for CBMM as it has been a fixture of St. Michaels Harbor and CBMM partner, dating back to 1969 when Jim Heikes refitted a wooden fishing boat as a cruise vessel named PATRIOT.

Today, PATRIOT has the capacity to provide tours for up to 149 passengers. The enclosed main deck offers climate-controlled comfort, while the top deck is partially covered by a canopy. It’s the perfect setting to enjoy breathtaking views while learning local history from experienced guides.

“Robin and I have been blessed for almost 14 years of ownership of the PATRIOT,” John Marrah said. “It has been a huge part of our lives in St. Michaels, and we truly believe that CBMM is the best new home where the PATRIOT will thrive. We have valued our relationship with Kristen Greenaway and the CBMM team for many years and are thrilled that the PATRIOT is in their loving hands.”

CBMM has long prioritized offering its guests opportunities to experience the Miles River on the water.

In recent years, many of those cruises were offered on its passenger-carrying buyboat Winnie Estelle, and with that venerable vessel undergoing maintenance this year, CBMM has added Harbor Highlights Cruises aboard other vessels in its historic floating fleet. More offerings are also on the horizon aboard its newest buyboat, Choptank.

With PATRIOT, CBMM’s short-term focus will be to finish the season strong while beginning to explore the long-term opportunities that the acquisition provides.

Guests can continue to book tours online at patriotcruises.com or buy tickets from the booth adjacent to the dock through Oct. 22.

Right now, Narrated Historical Cruises are offered seven days per week, plus Island Music Cocktail Cruises on select weekend days. Adults and seniors will continue to receive a $3 discount off CBMM general admission by showing their PATRIOT ticket.