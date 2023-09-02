Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health to Offer Free Prostate Screening 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men in the United States aside from non-melanoma skin cancer. Approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older.

To promote early detection of prostate cancer, the Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has scheduled a screening event on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cancer Center, 509 Idlewild Avenue in Easton. Provided at no cost to participants, this screening is part of a clinical trial.

Conducted by John Mastandrea, MD, Chief of Radiology at the Cancer Center, this year’s screenings will involve a blood draw for measuring the level of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) in the blood. PSA is a protein found in cells of the prostate gland. An elevated PSA count can indicate the presence of prostate cancer. Samples will be sent for laboratory analysis and results shared with participants when made available to the Cancer Program.

This screening event is open to men ages 45 or older who have never been screened for prostate cancer, men 40 and older who are either African American or have a family history of prostate cancer, and men ages 55 to 69 for yearly screening. Uninsured and underinsured individuals are welcome to participate; those interested in being screened are encouraged to discuss the testing with their primary care providers.

Men with early prostate cancer usually do not experience symptoms. However, symptoms that suggest prompt medical attention is needed include difficulties with urination (increased frequency, interrupted flow, pain/burning, etc.), painful ejaculation, blood in the urine or semen, and pain in the back, hips or pelvis. These symptoms may indicate prostate cancer or some other health problem, such as non-cancerous prostate enlargement.

“Providing community members with access to preventive care and screenings is an important priority for the Shore Regional Health Cancer Program,” said Nina Weisenborn, BSN, RN, Clinical Research Nurse at the Cancer Center. “Early diagnosis makes it possible to begin evaluation and treatment promptly, which increases patients’ chances for survival and reducing the likelihood of complications.”

Due to limited space, advance registration for the free prostate screening is required. To register, or for more information, call 410-820-6800, ext. 2300.

