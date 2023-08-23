Choptank Health Announces New Medical Provider in Denton

Choptank Community Health System’s Denton Health Center recently welcomed family practice physician Eunice A. Asare, DO to the medical practice.

Dr. Asare specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of prenatal, pediatric, and adult patients working in local, rural communities. She is a Global Health Clinical Elective participant with Christiana Care and the Rhodes Foundation and is a Certified Medical Language Interpreter in Akan/Twi.

Dr. Asare received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the New York Institute of Technology Osteopathic School of Medicine and a Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients now being welcomed.

New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Denton Health Center at 410-479-2650 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.