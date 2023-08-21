Fool’s Gold by Kate Emery General

My first crystal found me at an antique store in Rehoboth Beach a month after my Mom died. It is a rose quartz sphere that has since had a place of honor on my desk. I was drawn to the happy pink ball sitting in a box on the counter and immediately felt a connection when I put it in my hand. The shop owner explained that rose quartz is known as a healing crystal and the stone of unconditional love. Rose quartz always boosts my feelings of peace and calm.

I now have crystals sitting in bowls and on windowsills all over my house. There are crystals in my car, purse and in my houseplants. My husband and I both wear crystal necklaces and bracelets. I have books on crystals and listen to blogs about them. I’ve never met a crystal that I didn’t love.

My granddaughters, aged six and four also love crystals and can name most of them. I buy animal shaped crystals for them. We put crystals under their pillows to guard against nightmares. They are both experts at cleansing their auras with their selenite crystal wands.

Our bodies have energetic vibrations which make us naturally receptive to gemstones. Formed deep within the earth for millions of years, gemstones are believed to contain a vast amount of wisdom and energy. By understanding crystal meanings and their specific properties, you’ll be able to harness the full potential of their healing energy.

Crystals find me when I need them. If I’m anxious, I will choose a crystal and my anxiety level drops as I hold the crystal in my hand. The current world events (fires, war, criminal indictments, and the economy, to name a few) have seemed more oppressive this week, so I reached for a crystal. I have a favorite piece of pyrite, it has never been one of my “go to” crystals, but today it “spoke” to me. I decided to do some research on pyrite and to learn why I chose it.

Pyrite is sometimes called fool’s gold, because of its color and metallic luster. Pyrite is a popular crystal with a strong connection to abundance and fire energy. The name pyrite comes from the Greek word ‘pyr’ for fire, it can emit sparks when struck. Ancient civilizations believed that pyrite is filled with the powers of the universe.

Pyrite is a powerful, protective stone that creates a shield against negative energy. It has been used as an evil eye protection amulet for thousands of years. Pyrite helps attract safety and prosperity. It releases and neutralizes any negative energy that has accumulated. Fearful energy that may be blocking success can be discharged by the presence of pyrite.

When I chose the piece of pyrite, I felt the need to cleanse my aura. I learned that pyrite is one of the best stones for fortifying the auric field, good to use when sensing “weak spots” left by stress or “energy vampires.”

Pyrite has a strong connection to the solar plexus chakra (chakras are energy centers within the body) and is used to increase strength, energy, confidence, and willpower. Pyrite helps you have a clear mind to overcome current obstacles.

Since pyrite is a stone of protection, it is a good idea to place it near the entrance of your home.

Pyrite is connected to the zodiac sign of Leo, which isn’t surprising since Leo is a sign ruled by the sun in astrology.

When you use the high frequencies of healing crystals in your everyday life, they can have a profound effect on your well-being. Gemstones can cleanse and activate your energy. When you hold a crystal in your hand, it will supply you with positive energy. These little gorgeous power banks of energy have a way of attracting more goodness into their environment and into your life.

While there’s no scientific evidence that crystals can heal, they’ve been part of what we now call “alternative medicine” for centuries. Each type of gemstone embodies a unique energy that can focus and amplify a healing force and produce therapeutic results.

Crystals only magnify your intentions. They aren’t magic, they return the energy that you put into them. Belief is a great tool when it comes to using crystals. If you don’t believe in the power of crystals, you can use them as beautiful décor pieces.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner that was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband , Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.