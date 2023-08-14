Lucky Number 8 by Kate Emery General

There are several times throughout the year when spiritual energy is heightened due to cosmic events. Solstices, equinoxes, eclipses, meteor showers, new Moons, full Moons, and certain planetary alignments carry energies that serve as gateways for transformation and manifestation.

The month of August has great celestial power, the number eight holds many meanings in the esoteric space. In Astrology, the number eight is associated with the planet Saturn, which governs structure and discipline. Saturn is the planet of limitations. It shows where you might feel confined or unfairly held back by the universe.

In numerology, the number eight is symbolized by the infinity symbol (♾️) and represents themes of reflection, balancing, opportunity, optimism, and transformation. Numerology sees the number eight as a sign of recurrent cycles. Seeing the number eight in repeated forms can serve as a reminder to live and let live. There’s a constant flow of new beginnings and endings in life and the number eight is a sign of the beauty that comes with embracing change.

On August 8, the annual Lion’s Gate Portal occurred when the Earth, the star Sirius, and Orion were in alignment, opening a powerful energy portal that could be used for spiritual healing, manifesting and more. “Lion’s Gate” is named for the Sun sign, Leo, the lion. The Lion’s Gate Portal took place during a dramatic Venus Retrograde in Leo, causing some of us to feel more emotional than usual and forcing us rethink our commitments. From July 28 to August 12, the Lion’s Gate Portal illuminated the Earth, activating the gateway between the physical and spiritual worlds. August 8 was one of the most important days (think 8/8) during this cosmic event. The energy of Leo is gifting us with the inner drive to pursue whatever inspires us the most.

August is high retrograde season, too. Three of the five outer planets; Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto are retrograde, and one inner planet, Venus is retrograde in Leo for the final days of summer. On August 23, the communication planet, Mercury becomes retrograde, followed by Uranus on August 28. Spiritual willpower and emotional support will be needed as we will all be tested. To maintain calm, get out into nature, squeeze some alfresco exercise into these last days of summer.

In astrological terms, the new Moon is one of the Moon’s many phases, the one where the Sun and Moon align. The new Moon marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle.

August 15 is the new Moon in Leo, a time to tell the Universe your intentions. The New Moon is an opportunity every month to begin again, a time to manifest our heart’s desires. Let your heart lead your intentions for this new Moon.

The new Moon in all of its energetic glory is a time to focus on one or two intentions that are clear and specific. Lighting a candle on the darkest night of the month signifies our desire to just bring a little more light into our life. Simply hold the candle, summon feelings of gratitude and love, and ask the universe for what you want. Make a list of all of the details you’d like the universe to consider when bringing your heart’s desire.

The new Moon energy has a way of making us quite sensitive, you may find yourself more short fused than normal, easier to upset. In the journal, Current Biology, it was discovered that sleep can be affected by the Moon, our biological rhythms are linked to lunar phases. Many people experience unexplained aches and pains and low energy during the new Moon. The new Moon can also make us feel overwhelmed and scatterbrained. We may chock up our moods, our aches and pains, changes in sleeping patterns to other practical things, and not even consider that giant hovering illuminated orb in the sky could be influencing us. Your best bet during this lunar phase is to embrace the chaos!

“I’m a child of the moon

being raised by the sun

in a world walked by stars

and a sky drawn with flowers.”

—Zara Ventris