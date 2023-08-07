Historical Society of Kent County Patrick Jackson Begins a Journey to Unearth Chestertown’s Legacy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If history is about who we are and why we are the way we are, as historian David McCullough wrote, there’s still a lot to learn about ourselves, and no better place to do that than historical Kent County.

For the new director of the Historical Society of Kent County, Patrick Jackson, Chestertown answered his quest to find a college with a strong history department combined with a town that still echoed its colonial legacy.

With an early affection for New England history—he’s from Connecticut—Johnson knew early on that any career choice would be directed by his quest for historical discovery, preservation, and a need to curate and inform.

The Historical Society of Kent County at the Bordley History Center on High Street offers all of that to Johnson, who sees his new role as continuing to develop the Society’s mission to promote community engagement.

The Society’s co-sponsorship of Legacy Day with Charles Sumner Hall is a perfect example of that effort. The tenth anniversary of the celebration to honor Black contributions to the Chestertown community will be August 18 and 19.

Johnson says the Society is always looking for volunteers and support and points to their website for further information.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. More about the Historical Society of Kent County may be found here.