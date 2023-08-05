MENU

August 5, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Spy Minute: Kent Celebrates National Night Out

Kent County celebrated its third annual National Night Out event on August 1st at Kent County Community Center at Worton Park.

The national community-building campaign was created to promote police-community partnerships and to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. Nationwide, NNO hosts thousands of community building events each August.

What better place than a kickball field pitting a team of law enforcement officers against local teams, followed by a pool party hosted by DJ Burke?

The occasion was also an opportunity to recognize Ernest Wicks, Sr., who received the inaugural Community Champion Award for his career as correctional officer supervisor captain at Kent County Detention Center. Wicks was recognized as an “individual who has dedicated his life to the betterment of his community.”

The event was sponsored by Minary’s Dream Alliance, Kent County Local Management Bureau, Kent County Parks and Recreation, Maryland Parole and Probation, Rising Sons Mentoring, Kent County Detention Center, Kent County States Attorney Office, Chestertown Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, MD Dept. of Juvenile Services.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. Thanks to Minary’s Dream Alliance for the group photo.

 

