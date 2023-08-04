Benedictine’s Chrome City Fundraiser Raises Over $100,000

The Benedictine Foundation’s Chrome City Fundraiser, which took place on Sunday, July 30th, raised over $100,000 to support the children and adults living with developmental disabilities that Benedictine serves.

“Chrome City continues to be a much anticipated event for Benedictine every summer. Our supported adults, students at the Benedictine School, staff members, and families look forward to a day of comradery and fun that includes watching the cars and motorcycles roll down the mile-long lane on our Ridgely campus. Couple that with the opportunity for the community to join us and support Benedictine’s mission makes for a perfect day – and this year’s weather really did make it a perfect day!” stated Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans.

Hundreds of motorcycles, hot rods, classic, custom and vintage cars and over 600 people attended the 21st annual Chrome City Fundraiser. Marking its 21st year, the event continues to provide an opportunity to support Benedictine and its critical services and visit the campus all while enjoying a vast collection of cars and motorcycles.

“This year’s Chrome City supporters were blessed with a perfect day and a wonderful crowd of participants, supporters and Benedictine friends and family members. As in past years, the cars, street rods and motorcycles were awesome and continue to bring so much excitement to the Benedictine campus. Thank you to everyone for their support and attendance,” commented Spud Blake, founder and past committee chair.

Sponsors of this year’s Chrome City include: Draper Media, Spicer Brothers, Brandon Becker, A. H. Hatcher, Inc., Bette Kenzie, The Marshall Family, Mark Burkhalter, American Legion Post 29 – Denton, The Mallas Family, Clark Associates Financial Planning, Inc., Grimm + Parker Architects, Preston Automotive, The Jetty Restaurant, M&T Bank, Marasun Roofing, Marty Mows, R&M Performance, Tri Gas and Oil, Hilb Group Mid-Atlantic, Blanchett Concrete, Mooney Builds, Outback Steakhouse, PRS Guitar, Pepsi Bottling, Association of Maryland Pilots, Chris Dorr Photography. Chrome City was also supported by numerous families, friends and staff.

“The generosity of Benedictine’s Chrome City sponsors and donors demonstrates the importance of the work our organization does to support developmentally disabled children and adults,” commented Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer. “Everything about this special day is uplifting and touches lives in profound ways.”

For more information about Benedictine and how you can support this organization, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected] or call 410. 634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.