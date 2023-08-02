Adkins Arboretum Announces Botanical Art Programs

Adkins Arboretum has announced a series of botanical art programs taught by artists Sarah Saltus, Kelly Sverduk and Judy Thomas. Offering instruction in drawing and painting, the series engages both beginning and experienced artists in capturing the details of the natural world. Programs include:

Colored Pencil with Mixed Media

Sat., Aug. 19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 20, noon–4 p.m.

Join botanical artist and educator Judy Thomas for a weekend class to expand your repertoire. Drawing from a wide variety of subjects, including succulents, flowers, leaves, fruits, vegetables and roots, the class will explore combinations of colored pencil with ink, pastel and watercolor.

Botanical Drawing I

Fri., September 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Led by Sarah Saltus, this introduction to botanical drawing will focus on developing the skills and techniques necessary to capture the essence of flowers, fruits, pods and leaves. Form, scale, depth and perspective will be emphasized. Each student will produce a detailed botanical study in pencil.

Pumpkin & Gourd Color Pencil

Fri., Oct. 6, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Color pencils can become especially vibrant when used on a dark background. This class with Kelly Sverduk will cover the basics of drawing, layering and blending on tinted paper to create a realistic pumpkin or gourd.

Botanical Drawing II

Fri., Oct 13 and 20, November 3, 10 and 17, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

In drawing, light and shade communicate the three-dimensionality of a plant, with highlights and shadows introducing depth and form. This series taught by Sarah Saltus emphasizes the principles of light and shadow, along with techniques for adding tonal shading to graphite drawing.

Illustrated Phenology Wheel

Thurs. and Fri., October 26 and 27, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

A phenology wheel is a circular calendar used to record observations of the natural world. Often used as part of a creative nature journal, it can focus on a particular area, such as a garden or wetland, or chart the growth and habits of various plants and animals throughout the year. This workshop with Kelly Sverduk will walk students through illustrating a sample wheel for October and then setting up a fresh one to complete in the months ahead. Watercolor and other coloring options will be explored.

Watercolor Pencils in Nature & Travel Journaling

Wed., Nov. 8 and 15, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

If watercolor pencils sound like an intriguing best of both worlds, try them out in this workshop with Kelly Sverduk, focused on drawing in a journal. Students will compose journal pages featuring fall scenes at the Arboretum, along with detailed drawings of leaves, seeds and other natural objects, all while learning the basics of this fun and versatile medium.

Watercolor Wreath

Fri., Dec. 1, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Paint a decorative watercolor wreath featuring some of the Arboretum’s evergreens. This workshop with Kelly Sverduk will cover some watercolor basics, so it is suitable for both new and seasoned watercolor students.

Program fees vary. Enrollment is limited, and advance registration is required. Register online at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.

Saltus earned certificates in botanical art and natural science illustration at the New York Botanical Garden, where she then taught programs in drawing, colored pencil and watercolor. She has taught and exhibited widely in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Sverduk is passionate about making and teaching art. She holds a B.A. in studio art from Messiah College and a certificate in botanical art from the Brookside Gardens School of Botanical Art and Illustration.

Thomas received her botanical illustration certificate from Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, where she now teaches. She has exhibited regionally, and her work was widely seen in the national, juried traveling exhibit Following in the Bartrams’ Footsteps, sponsored by the American Society of Botanical Artists.