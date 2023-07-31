Talbot County Leads the Mid-Shore with Shocking 45% Rise in Rentals Since 2019

A recent article in the Washington Post this week suggests that the rental market in the U.S. is beginning to cool down following a historic run-up of prices that marked the fastest increase in rents in nearly a century. And a review of the data cited by CoStar Group suggests a similar trend for Mid-Shore counties, but when looking at the average rent in all five counties, it is stunning to see how disproportionately expensive Talbot County has become since 2019.

With an average rent of almost $1,400 per month, Talbot County leads the Mid-Shore with a whopping 45% increase since the benchmark year of 2019. Coming in 2nd place was Queen Anne’s County at Queen Anne’s County at 21%, Dorchester at 6%, Kent County with 4.6% and Caroline at 4.2%.

