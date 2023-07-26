UM Shore Regional Health to Offer “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy” Course 

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching an in-person five-session workshop titled “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy,” designed to teach participants how to stay healthy by making healthier and safer choices. The class will be offered once per month, in-person at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street, from 1 to 3 p.m., beginning Friday, July 28, with sessions running through November. There is no charge for the course, but registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, this course will offer guidance, information, tools and resources to help participants make behavior changes based on an increased knowledge of home and health prevention. Course topics include: Infection Prevention on July 28, Fire and Burn Prevention on August 16, Medication Safety and Accidental Overdose Prevention on September 19, Diabetes Prevention on October 26 and Fall Prevention on November 14. Attendance in all five sessions of the course is encouraged but not required.

Participants who complete this series of courses can expect:

Increased awareness and understanding of the importance of maintaining a healthy living environment

Enhanced awareness of safety measures within your home

Increased ability to create a safer living environment through implementing practical safety measures

Empowerment to take responsibility for personal health and well-being

Reduced risk of injuries, illnesses and avoidable health problems within your home

Improve overall health outcomes for participants and their households

“Learning how to maintain a healthy home and prioritize preventive measures is the goal of this home and health prevention series,” said Wilson-Hypes. “This series equips individuals with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their well-being, create a safer living environment and embrace a proactive approach toward long-term health.”

Classes are open to all. Family members and caretakers are encouraged to participate as well. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided.