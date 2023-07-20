Andover Media Documentary on the KCA/Chesapeake Heartland Fellowship Experience Premieres Aug. 19

On Friday, August 19, 2023, at 5:30 pm, the Kent Cultural Alliance and Chesapeake Heartland will help kick off the 2023 LEGACY DAY WEEKEND with the premiere of a new Documentary Film on the KCA/CH Fellowship Project of 2022. This 30 minute documentary film was created by Kent County’s own Andover Media (Justinian Dispenza and Tanner Presswood), and follows the five participating artists: BOGEY, Allen Johnson, Jason Patterson, Mike Pugh, and Gordon Wallace as they work through creating new art based on archival stories from Chesapeake Heartland. The premiere will take place at the Vincent & Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center at 101 Spring Avenue in Chestertown, MD.

The exhibit will remain on view through Labor Day, and will play a part in the weeklong Explore Orientation events for incoming Freshman at Washington College, giving them a glimpse into the art world in Kent County, and into partnerships between community organizations and the various departments of Washington College.

During the three weeks of the exhibit, there will be several additional screening times for the Documentary Film. Exhibit Hours and Screenings are free. No RSVP needed, Screenings are first come first served.

Exhibit Hours are:

Opening Reception – Friday, August 18 from 5 – 7 pm – Legacy Day Event

Tuesdays – Fridays 10 am to 4 pm (August 22 – September 1)

Saturday 10 am – 3 pm (August 19 – Sept 2)

Documentary Screenings:

Friday, August 18 at 5:30 pm – Premiere

Saturday, August 19 at 12 noon

Saturday, August 25 at 12 noon

Saturday, September 2 at 12 noon

Header art by Allen Johnson