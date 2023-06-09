“Hot weather on the way—time for a swim! Pictured is Police Chief Howard “Babe” Hadaway. If you know the identity of the girl (or the dog), contact us! Fountain Park, Chestertown, c. late 1950s. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.”
Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Taking a Ride in Tolchester
