MENU

Sections

More

June 9, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Going for a Swim

by Leave a Comment

Share

“Hot weather on the way—time for a swim! Pictured is Police Chief Howard “Babe” Hadaway. If you know the identity of the girl (or the dog), contact us! Fountain Park, Chestertown, c. late 1950s. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.”

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *