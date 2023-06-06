SMAL Announces Winners of Annual Members Show

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to announce the winners of their 2023 Members Show featuring all mediums.

The exhibit was judged by local artist Barrie Barnett. Barrie started her art education at the age of nine in classical realism in Baltimore. She is well known for her work in portraiture where she spent 15 years painting children, mainly for families in the American Southeast. In 1998 she switched to specializing in dogs for the next fifteen years after she was offered a solo show of dog paintings in New York’s upper east side, then had two more solo shows in Palm Beach, Fl and Carmel, CA. Barrie became known as a top pastelist and was invited to teach at the Pastel Society of America in New York. She now works in charcoal, pastel and oils and occasionally teaches classes at the Academy Art Museum in Easton.

First Place was awarded to Jan Perdue for her watercolor “Heading Home.” Second Place went to Rhonda Ford for her oil painting “Molcajete.” Third place was awarded to Scott Sullivan for his oil painting on paper “Hester Ditches the Letter.” Honorable mentions went to Naomi Clark-Turner for her oil painting “Afternoon Glow,” and to Joan Cranor for her watercolor titled “Carnival.”

For more information visit Smartleague.org.