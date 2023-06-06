CBMM to Celebrate Independence Day with Big Band Night

In celebration of Independence Day, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will host Big Band Night on July 1, inviting guests to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an evening of music, dancing, and fireworks along the Miles River.

The Shades of Blue Orchestra brings its signature sound starting at 7pm, and CBMM’s waterfront campus offers a great vantage point to enjoy the St. Michaels fireworks, which begin at dusk that evening. The rain date for the concert and fireworks is July 2.

Food, ice cream, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the event, which is generously sponsored by Eastern Shore Tents & Events.

Mixing popular standards, a variety of musical styles, and dance-able rhythms, the Shades of Blue Orchestra combines brass, woodwind, and rhythm instruments to present music from the 1930s to present representing an eclectic variety of genres. This 18-piece Big Band based out of Baltimore has been entertaining guests across the region since 1976.

CBMM’s Welcome Center will open at 6pm for guests to enter campus for Big Band Night. Admission to this event is $6 for CBMM members and $10 for non-members, with children ages 5 and under, plus active and retired military, free. Purchase tickets and get more information at cbmm.org/BigBandNight.