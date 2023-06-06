Arc Central Chesapeake Region Breaks Ground on Port Street Project

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) went public with their Expanding What’s Possible capital campaign at today’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for Port Street Commons.

Projected to open in the fall of 2024, Port Street Commons will be a first-of-its-kind community space in the redeveloped Port Street district in the heart of Easton. This innovative building will house both The Arc at Port Street, the new, permanent Eastern Shore Headquarters for The Arc, as well as The Residences at Port Street, developed in partnership with Chesapeake Neighbors, to include an attached wing with nine affordable apartments.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony took place at the future site of Port Street Commons and was attended by over 100 supporters, donors, and community leaders eager to celebrate this historic milestone for The Arc and for the town of Easton.

“What makes Port Street Commons a visionary sign of progress for our community is that it’s not just a Community Hub or Behavioral Health Suite. It’s not just affordable housing units. It’s all these things and more. Port Street Commons expands what’s possible,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO of The Arc, at the event.

All speakers at the day’s events highlighted the many ways the construction of Port Street Commons supports many of Easton’s and the mid-shore’s top priorities, including creating jobs, providing more opportunities for person-centered services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and increasing access to affordable housing options.

Other speakers at the event included Megan Cook, Easton’s Mayor; Carol Beatty, Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary; Jake Day, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary; Brooke Lierman, State Comptroller; and Dawn Moore, First Lady of Maryland.

“It has been exciting to celebrate today with the many community supporters, donors, and public champions of this project,” said Gregory Snyder, Chief of Staff.

This 24,000-square-foot new construction will cost The Arc almost $8.5 million to build, much of it done by Maryland- and Eastern Shore-based local contractors and businesses. The Arc’s capital campaign for Port Street Commons called Expanding What’s Possible began in December 2021 and has already raised over $4.7 million from federal and state partners, local community groups, and individual donors.

“A project like this is not possible without financial support, and we are grateful for everyone who continues to invest in The Arc’s mission and vision through this campaign,” said Gregory.

Port Street Commons is projected to open in Fall 2024. For more information about the future of The Arc and The Residences at Port Street, please visit us online: https://www.thearcccr.org/portstreetcommons/