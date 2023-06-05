Editor Note: Spy Artificial Intelligence Special Report

While it was it was a sheer conscience that the Spy’s columnists Al Sikes (former FCC Chair under George H.W. Bush) and Hugh Panero (former CEO and founder of XM radio) would submit for publication their thoughts on the impact of artificial intelligence on the same Monday that we were planning to run Jim Dissette’s interview with Washington College Writing Center director Sean Meehan.

Nonetheless, this kind of serendipity could only have happened at a time when the country and, indeed, the world are starting to come to terms with the serious technologicsal transformation AI will bring to society and its institutions.

One example is the Spy itself where the use of AI has already made its way into the daily life of editors and writers. From simple research tasks and word grammar tools, to now using AI’s power to consume pages of government meeting transcripts into digestible, unbiased summaries can only lead to a more informed public.

The Spy will leave it to such powerhouse columnists of Al and Hugh and local education leaders like Sean to help our readers absorb AI’s full potential and risk for our culture and our future.

We encourage and welcome Spy readers to share their thoughts on all three of these commentaries here.

Artificial Intelligence: Does It Blow Up the World? By Al Sikes

AI in the Classroom: A Chat with Washington College Writing Director Sean Meehan

Is Artificial Intelligence Coming for You? By Hugh Panero