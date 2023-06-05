Adkins Mystery Monday: What Critter Did We Find?

Happy Mystery Monday! What critter did we find? They blend in with the lush foliage incredibly well!

Last week, we asked you about the serviceberry (Amelanchier canadensis)! Also known as a juneberry or shadbush, this small native tree produces dark purple fruits similar in taste and appearance to blueberries in June. Serviceberries are one of the first native trees to flower offering an important nectar source for a variety of pollinators. Birds and mammals enjoy the sweet fruits. Butterflies such as the red spotted purple and the viceroy use the tree as a host plant for their larvae. If you are looking for a versatile native tree with great wildlife value and tasty fruits, a serviceberry may be an excellent addition to your yard.

