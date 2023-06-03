Smooth Jazz Guitarist Ronny Smith Comes to the Mainstay

On Friday, June 23rd at 8 pm, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD, in partnership with the Maryland State Arts Council’s Touring and Presenting program, is excited to welcome the smooth jazz sounds of guitarist Ronny Smith and his six-piece band.

Baltimore-born, Grammy-nominee Ronny Smith is one of the most exciting guitarists on the contemporary jazz scene. Smith’s playing brings to mind that of Joe Pass, Larry Carlton, George Benson, Wes Montgomery, and even 70’s Johnny Guitar Watson. His style quickly impresses the listener with the broad range of his influences – from urban jazz/ funk, to raw, edgy blues, an infectious rhythm and blues groove, and straight-ahead jazz swing. His 2013 release Can’t Stop Now hit #1 on Billboard’s New and Active smooth jazz chart and ultimately reached #25 on the Billboard Top 30. Renowned jazz journalist Scott Yanow wrote, “Guitarist Ronny Smith’s mellow tone, subtle creativity and ability to groove over catchy rhythms have made him an increasingly popular force in contemporary “smooth” jazz.” The veteran guitarist’s artistry and spirit of eclecticism has led him to build a loyal Mid-Atlantic following on his own terms, and gained a public recognition that has resulted in consistently sold-out appearances at the top jazz clubs in Baltimore and D.C.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.