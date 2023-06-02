Main Street Gallery, Cambridge, Celebrates 12 Years and Presents its Summer Show with Karen Jury

Main Street Gallery in Cambridge, MD has lots to be excited about. The city’s only member owned and operated Coop is turning 12 this summer and will celebrate with a champagne party on Second Saturday, August 12 from 5-8 pm. This is a free event and all are welcome to join us and meet our artists. The gallery will also be celebrating its guest artist for the July/August exhibition, Karen Jury, a resident of Chester, MD, whose show, “Creating Texture with Photo Encaustic” will be on the walls for the celebration.

If you are wondering what photo encaustic is, Karen says, “It all starts with a camera and a photograph and ends with wax and heat.” To make a photo encaustic image an artist prints a photo onto paper and adheres the paper to a substrate. Then comes the wax and heat part as the artist paints the photo with a heated wax mixture called encaustic. The many and varied results of this process can be seen in Karen’s arresting images of nature. “My love of flowers, landscapes and textures is evident is my work” she says.

Karen didn’t start her career as a photo encaustic artist, however. After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University she worked as an art director for a number of companies and colleges until she decided to take time off to raise her family. It was then that she rediscovered photography. Initially she photographed families, their pets and their significant events. Later she had the opportunity to photograph performances during Songwriter Festivals in Miami and Key West. “I enjoyed the creative aspect of portrait photography” she says “….and the creative aspect of shooting talented musicians”.

Still, the artist wanted to figure out something more creative to do with her photography. It was a friend, who after listening to Karen speak about her past and her love of textures, suggested she try Photo Encaustics. “Eureka….!”, Karen said. “I fell in love. I took courses online, a lot of trial and error, no injuries, and years later I am happy to share my encaustics.”

In addition to Main Street Gallery, Karen’s work can be seen at The Artist’s Gallery in Ellicott City. She has also shown her work at Kent Island Federation of Arts and the Maryland Federation of Art in Annapolis.

“Creating Texture with Photo Encaustic” will open on Thursday, July 6 and run through Sunday, August 27. The public is invited to two artist receptions which will take place on Second Saturdays, July 8 and August 12 from 5-8 pm. The receptions are free and light refreshments will be served. Karen will give a brief artist talk on the July 8 opening at 7 pm and the August reception will also be the champagne celebration of the gallery’s 12th Anniversary. Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11-5. Online shopping is always available on the gallery’s website at mainstgallery.net.

Main Street Gallery is located at 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge. The gallery is currently reviewing work from prospective members and guest artists. Please contact the gallery through its website or by phoning 410-330-4659 if you are interested in being a part of this vibrant artist community.