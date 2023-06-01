Wilson-Hypes Named Health Educator for SMC at Chestertown’s Rural Health Care Transformation Team

Sandra Wilson-Hypes has joined the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as Health Educator on the hospital’s Rural Health Care Transformation team.

The Health Educator provides leadership and collaboration with local community partners in developing and managing community health education programs and campaigns offered through the Chestertown hospital’s Aging and Wellness Center. Wilson-Hypes said the goal of these initiatives is to inform residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties of strategies for maintaining their best health and to promote appropriate use of local health resources.

“Teaching health education is not just about instilling knowledge, it’s about empowering individuals to take ownership of their own well-being and promoting positive change in their lives,” said Wilson-Hypes.

Prior to joining the Rural Health Care Transformation team, Wilson-Hypes worked as an educator for the state of Delaware for 25 years, most recently as an allied health instructor at McCullough Middle School. She also has served as a public health and safety instructor for the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security, teaching high school students; as a training administrator for the Division of Public Health, Office of EMS, where she helped plan, implement and evaluate the Delaware Paramedic Curriculum and National Registry Curriculum training programs; and as an administrator for the Delaware State Fire School’s Basic Life Support training programs.

“Sandy’s experience in public health settings and in adult, child and community education make her a valuable addition to our team,” said Lara Wilson, Director of Rural Health Care Transformation for UM Shore Regional Health. “We look forward to introducing her to our community partners in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.”

Wilson-Hypes’ educational credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Education from Wilmington University and certification by the Albert Einstein Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic Program. She served as a certified emergency medical technician from 1990 to 2013. Since 1990, Wilson-Hypes has also served the community as a member of the Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company.

“The health educator plays a key role in the development and long-term sustainability of our various initiatives to advance health care accessibility and improve health outcomes in our region,” said Dennis Welsh, Vice President, Rural Health Care Transformation, UM SRH, and Executive Director, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.