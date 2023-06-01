The Garfield Center Announces Auditions for “The Addams Family” Musical

Open auditions for the GCA production of “The Addams Family” will take place on Saturday, June 24th at 2 PM, Monday, June 26th at 6 PM, and Tuesday, June 27th at 6 PM. The production itself will open September 22nd and run weekends through October 8th.

The Garfield Center production will have an opportunity for a flexible cast size, depending on the number of ‘ancestor’ characters that are cast. There are 10 principal characters in the cast. Character descriptions can be found at https://www.garfieldcenter. org/gcaevent/addams-open- auditions/2023-06-24/ and requests for character-specific song suggestions are given there.

The director of the production is Jennifer Kafka Smith, and she has given audition music guidelines. First, for character roles, follow the link given above for the songs she would like to hear. Measure numbers come from the MTI Vocal Score. Copies of the sheet music, specific to the requested measures, can be requested via email at kafkasmith@gmail.com. Time stamps and measure numbers from the music links found on the GCA website are provided.

The director will have Addams Family show tracks on hand at the auditions. There will not be a pianist available. Singing a cappella does not provide enough information for the director, so she needs to hear singing with an accompaniment to determine two things: your ability to sing with sufficient volume and to tune your voice to the accompaniment. It is permissible to have sheet music and/or lyrics on stage to audition.

For the audition process, each auditioner will sing per the guidelines given above. Auditions will also include a cold read from the script. A portion of the audition will include learning a small section of choreography. Due to the dance segment, the GCA asks that you wear shoes that will permit movement on stage. For this reason, do not wear no rubber soled shoes or sandals).

Once all auditions are complete, casting will be announced by July 4. For any further information or to secure the resources mentioned above, contact the director at kafkasmith@gmail.com. Please do not call the Garfield Center.